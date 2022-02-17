Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra belt of Kashmir

Jammu: A mild intensity earthquake with its epicentre in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra area shook the region on Thursday. The earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at 3.02 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Also read: 13 women killed in UP’s Kushinagar after accidentally falling into well during wedding celebrations

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 & Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 84km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir’, the organisation tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 & Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 84km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P7D0o23AEA@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/M7ja1aWfXP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 16, 2022

Also read: Good Governance Index: Pulwama declared as best performing district in Kashmir valley

It said that the earthquake had a depth of five km with its epicentre lying 84 km east of Katra. The official said there were no reports of any damage so far.