‘It’s easy to hop to another country’! All about Baarle, located at the border of two countries

The concept of a border passing through the middle of a person’s house is unparalleled. Yet this is exactly what residents of Baarle, a village at the Dutch-Belgian border where both sides of the street are in different countries, experience each day.

Baarle is notable for its location between the borders of two countries- the Netherlands and Belgium. The border between the two countries passes through several houses in Baarle. In the Netherlands, people can take one step and then take another in Belgium. Many buildings in this community, such as restaurants, cafe houses and community centers, are located in both Belgium and the Netherlands.

In the vicinity of the Netherlands, you will find Baarle-Nassau, while in the vicinity of Belgium you will find Baarle-Hertog. This boundary line is highlighted by a white cross. A white cross can also be found inside many shops, houses, and restaurants. Most houses in Baarle have beds above the white cross, which means that people can reach the other country by simply changing which side of the bed they are on.

Deutsche Welle reported that in Baarle, everything is twinned – there are two different towns, different municipalities, and two different post offices. However, they are all controlled by the same committee. Baarle’s uniqueness and interesting border keep it in the news for a long time. It is a popular destination for tourists from around the world who stand on the unique border and take photos.