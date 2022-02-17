Water, hot or cold: Which is best during changing weather?

The human body is 70 percent water, and it would be impossible to survive without it. Staying hydrated is extremely beneficial for your health. Additionally, our elders and health experts have taught us by heart that we should consume six to eight glasses of water each day. Almost no one has mentioned what temperature is recommended for water consumption.

On the one hand, cold water quenches your thirst during the hot summers, but on the other hand, hot water relieves your sore throat during the winters. Some experts disagree over which is the better choice. However, both types of water have advantages. Read on to find out more.

Hot water benefits

Improves digestion: No doubt, the benefits of drinking hot water for digestion are at the top of the list when it comes to drinking hot water. Drinking hot water before eating will speed up your digestion and accelerate your metabolism.

Relieves constipation: Dehydration often leads to constipation. By regularly drinking hot water, you will be able to move your bowels more smoothly.

Cleanses your body: Drink a cup of hot water before eating your breakfast in order to remove toxins from your body.

Increases nervous system: Warm drinking water has been shown to enhance central nervous system activity, as well as mood.

Reduces stress: Warm water helps to improve the functioning of the central nervous system, which is why the person feels relaxed and less anxious after drinking it.

Coldwater benefits

Rehydrates: Coldwater quenches your thirst immediately. It relieves the heat of the summer.

Exercise with a lower core temperature: You sweat excessively when you exercise, which causes your body temperature to increase. Coldwater assists the body in retaining much-needed water by reducing the core body temperature. Those who drink cold water are 50% better at keeping their core temperature low.

Enhances workout impact and recovery: Several health experts contend that drinking cold water is beneficial during a heated workout, as it keeps the body hydrated while sweating out excess sodium. You will be able to improve your performance without overheating by staying hydrated.