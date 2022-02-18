Bihar: Woman tonsured, face blackened and paraded; Video goes viral, husband arrested

Darbhanga: After the video of a woman in Darbhanga in Bihar went viral in which she was tonsured and paraded in the entire village over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair. The police have arrested her husband, identified as Ranvir Sada.

In the viral video, the woman’s head was tonsured, half of her face was blackened and the other half smeared with chalk, is being paraded in the village. The police registered the case after the video of the incident went viral. Ashok Kumar Prasad, Senior Superintendent of Police Darbhanga said that the investigation in the case has been ordered, including the authentication of the video, with the task given to Biraul DSP Manish Chandra Chaudhary.

‘Ranvir Sada has accused his wife of having an extramarital affair. The husband did the act (tonsuring and parading). He has been arrested. The people who are seen in the video will also be arrested. The incident took place on February 13. An FIR has been registered in the case’, the SSP told ANI.He added that further investigation into the matter is underway.