Launching date of all-electric Mini Cooper SE announced

Feb 18, 2022, 11:17 pm IST

Mumbai: German automotive company, BMW has announced the official launch date of its all-electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE. The new car will be launched in India on February 24. The news was confirmed by the automakers through their official Twitter handle.

This  car will be the first electric car to have the Mini badge on its body. The electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was launched worldwide in 2020.

The car has a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh, giving it a range of roughly 270 kilometres per charge. The engine gives  184 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. It will be available in White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green.

It features  17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch main display and  Nappa leather upholstery.  MINI  Cooper SE  might be the cheapest EV from a luxury brand in the country, with a price tag of roughly 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

