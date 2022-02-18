Launching date of all-electric Mini Cooper SE announced

Mumbai: German automotive company, BMW has announced the official launch date of its all-electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE. The new car will be launched in India on February 24. The news was confirmed by the automakers through their official Twitter handle.

This car will be the first electric car to have the Mini badge on its body. The electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was launched worldwide in 2020.

The car has a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh, giving it a range of roughly 270 kilometres per charge. The engine gives 184 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque. It will be available in White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green.

It features 17-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch main display and Nappa leather upholstery. MINI Cooper SE might be the cheapest EV from a luxury brand in the country, with a price tag of roughly 50 lakh (ex-showroom).