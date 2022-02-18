Live monkeys discovered stashed in bags in Thailand

Wirom Wanalee, a Saraburi villager, told local station Nation TV that she and her neighbours discovered several monkeys stashed in bags in the neighborhood after hearing their cries.

They released the majority of the monkeys by severing the bags before notifying police, who discovered 29 live animals.

One more body was discovered on the street next to the house.

According to local media accounts, police suspect the monkeys were secreted by a group of international animal traffickers in preparation for export.

While the investigations were ongoing, all of the monkeys were placed in the care of the Wildlife Quarantine Center.