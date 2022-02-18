MP govt provides Rs 202 crore aid to hailstorm-hit farmers

The state government of Madhya Pradesh has sent Rs 202.90 crore in financial assistance into the bank accounts of nearly 1.46 lakh farmers affected by hailstorm. According to a state public relations official, the money was transferred online by state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan via video conference from his home on Thursday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that his government is farmer- friendly and that it stands by them in every situation, even natural disasters. It is never too late to help farmers whose crops have been damaged.

A total of Rs 202.90 crore was put into the bank accounts of 1,46,101 farmers from 26 districts whose crops were damaged due to a hailstorm last month. Farmers have been given a total of Rs 1.75 lakh crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi in the previous two years, and they have also been provided a zero-interest loan, he said.