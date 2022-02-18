Salman Khan’s sister Arpita buys apartment for Rs 10 crore in Mumbai: Report

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma is said to have purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai. According to reports, the mansion is located in Mumbai’s Khar West area and it cost around a staggering 10 crore.

As per reports, the property is on the 12th level of the Flying Carpet building by Satguru Developers. The apartment is 1750 square feet in size and has four parking spots. According to paperwork obtained by Zapkey, the property was registered on February 4 and Arpita paid a stamp duty of Rs 40 lakh.

Local brokers in the region have reported that the project only has 3 BHKs and 4 BHKs available for 60,000- 65,000 per sq ft. The property is located near the Bombay Gymkhana, and the monthly rental fees range from 1.75 lakh to 2 lakh.

It was previously reported in December that Salman had rented out one of his Mumbai residences in Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 95,000 per month. The rental flat is located on the 14th floor and has 758 square feet in size. Salman personally resides in Bandra, at the Galaxy Apartments, which is adjacent to the city’s Bandra Bandstand.

Arpita got married to actor Aayush Sharma in 2014, and the duo have two children – son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019.