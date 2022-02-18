Simple tips to avoid premature ejaculation

Sex is necessary for the healthy functioning of human body and mind. Several men are worried over sex-related problems such as erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation

A study has revealed that about 30% of adult men at some time face the problem of premature ejaculation.

So here is some simple tips for avoiding this:

1. Masturbation: If you masturbate for 1 or 2 hours before having sex, you can increase your ejaculation timing during the intercourse. Masturbating shortly before sex will not cause early ejaculation.

2. Condoms: The condom you are using is very thin due to which you get excited quickly. In this case, use a little thick condom. This will increase your excitement gradually.

3.Deep Breath: If you take a deep breath during the sexual intercourse, your ejaculatory reflux will stop for some time and you will be able to last longer.

4. Sex Position: change the sex positions. During sex, you should choose such a sex position in which you feel less sensitive. If you want, instead of staying in the top position yourself, you can try partner on top position.