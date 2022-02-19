15-foot shark attacks Sydney swimmer, killing him

A swimmer was killed on a Sydney beach on Wednesday after being attacked by a 4 1/2-meter (15-foot) great white shark, according to witnesses.

“When we arrived on scene, there was nothing paramedics could do since this person had received catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack,” New South Wales state Ambulance Inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said.

It’s the city’s first fatal shark attack since 1963.

The swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically,” according to a witness, Kris Linto.

“We turned around because we heard a cry and it seemed like a car had just landed in the sea with a tremendous splash,” he told Nine News TV.

Little Bay Beach was closed while police searched the area for the shark.

According to the International Shark Attack File, Australia had the most unprovoked shark-related deaths last year, with three, followed by New Caledonia with two. A single unprovoked deadly shark attack occurred in the United States, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Africa. There were 11 in total.