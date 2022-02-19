15 killed, 20 injured in suicide bomb attack at restaurant

Mogadishu: At least 15 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack at restaurant in Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region. As per police, the attacker detonated an explosive vest during lunch hour. The dead were mostly civilians.

Also Read: China blasts ‘irresponsible’ US report naming it top market for fake and pirated products

The AL Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. Al Shabab group affiliated to Al Qaeda has been fighting against the government in Somalia. It regularly carries out bombings and suicide attacks in the country.

The attack comes weeks after the Somali government deployed several security forces in the town.