German lexicon changes definition of the word ‘Jew’ after public outcry

After a recent update provoked an uproar among the country’s Jewish community, the primary dictionary of standard German has updated the definition of Jew, or ‘Jude’ in German, reflecting the sensitivity that persists eight decades after the Holocaust.

“On occasion, the term Jew is viewed as discriminatory because of the recollection of the National Socialist use of language,” the Duden lexicon recently added to its online edition. In these circumstances, words like “Jewish people,” “Jewish fellow citizens,” or ‘Jewish faith believers’ are frequently used.”

Leading Jewish organisations and individuals reacted angrily to this explanation, claiming that identifying as Jews or being called Jews is not discriminatory, contrary to what Duden’s definition implies.

Last Monday, Joseph Schuster, the leader of Germany’s Central Council of Jews, stated that the term “Jew” is neither a swear word nor a discriminatory term for him.

“Even if the term ‘Jew’ is used derogatorily in schoolyards or only tentatively by some individuals, and the Duden editors are clearly well-intentioned in pointing out this context,” Schuster said, “everything should be done to avoid establishing the term as discriminatory.”

“Is it permissible to speak Jew?” questioned Daniel Botmann, executive director of the Central Council of Jews, on Twitter. Yes! Please refrain from using the phrases “Jewish fellow citizens” or “people of the Jewish faith.” It’s just JEWS. Thank you very much!”

In response to the criticism, Duden’s publisher revised their definition on Monday to incorporate feedback from the Jewish community.

“The words Jew/Jewess have been disputed… for decades because of their antisemitic use in history and in the present, especially during the Nazi era,” the dictionary’s article now says. “At the same time, the words are commonly employed and are not regarded as problematic. The Central Council of Jews in Germany, whose name includes the phrase, supports its use.”

Six million European Jews were slaughtered by Germany’s Nazis and their henchmen during the Third Reich. After World War II, Germany’s once-thriving Jewish community of 600,000 had shrunk to about 15,000 people.