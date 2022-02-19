Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’: Know the entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi. 72 countries have been included in the list. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were not included in the list.
All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi from the ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine measures . They must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers must take another PCR test on day 6. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries must take a PCR test on days 6 and 9 .
Unvaccinated travellers from Green List countries are also exempt from quarantine, but they must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and days six and nine of their stay.
Green List:
Albania
Algeria
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burma
Cambodia
Canada
China
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong (SAR)
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Netherlands
Morocco
Norway
Oman
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Seychelles
Taiwan, Province of China
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Yemen
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
United States of America
Uzbekistan
Travel corridor countries:
Abu Dhabi has listed four countries – Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles, in travel corridor countries. Therefore, travellers from the countries who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), they will not be required to quarantine upon arrival.
