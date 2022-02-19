DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’: Know the entry rules

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi. 72 countries have been  included in the list. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were not included in the list.

All passengers coming to Abu Dhabi from the ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine measures . They must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers must take another PCR test on day 6. Unvaccinated travellers arriving from ‘Green List’ countries  must take a PCR test on days 6 and 9 .

Unvaccinated travellers from Green List countries are also exempt from quarantine, but they must take PCR tests on arrival at Abu Dhabi airport and days six and nine of their stay.

Green List:

 

Albania

 

Algeria

 

Armenia

 

Australia

 

Austria

 

Azerbaijan

 

Bahrain

 

Belarus

 

Belgium

 

Bosnia and Herzegovina

 

Brazil

 

Bulgaria

 

Burma

 

Cambodia

 

Canada

 

China

 

Croatia

 

Cyprus

 

Czech Republic

 

Denmark

 

Finland

 

France

 

Georgia

 

Germany

 

Greece

 

Hong Kong (SAR)

 

Hungary

 

Indonesia

 

Iran

 

Iraq

 

Israel

 

Italy

 

Japan

 

Kazakhstan

 

Kuwait

 

Kyrgyzstan

 

Laos

 

Latvia

 

Luxembourg

 

Malaysia

 

Maldives

 

Netherlands

 

Morocco

 

Norway

 

Oman

 

Papua New Guinea

 

Philippines

 

Poland

 

Portugal

 

Republic of Ireland

 

Romania

 

Saudi Arabia

 

Serbia

 

Singapore

 

Slovakia

 

Slovenia

 

South Korea

 

Spain

 

Sweden

 

Switzerland

 

Syria

 

Seychelles

 

Taiwan, Province of China

 

Tajikistan

 

Thailand

 

Tunisia

 

Turkey

 

Yemen

 

Turkmenistan

 

Ukraine

 

United States of America

 

Uzbekistan

Travel corridor countries:

Abu Dhabi has listed four countries – Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles, in travel corridor countries. Therefore, travellers from the countries who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), they will not be required to quarantine upon arrival.

