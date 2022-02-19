Ducati launches Ducati XDiavel Nera Edition

Mumbai: Italian motorcycle-manufacturer, Ducati has launched its limited edition bike, Ducati XDiavel Nera Edition. The company said that it will only produce 500 units of the motorcycle.

The new limited-edition motorcycle has been designed by a partnership of Ducati and Italian furniture company PltronaFrau. Poltrona Frau has provided the seats for the XDiavel.

The motorcycle is available in red along with colours like Siam, Cemento, Steel Blue, Selva and India. Ducati offers the customers a matching keyring and a matching document holder depending on the colour they choose.

The new motor cycle is powered by heat V-Twin engine giving out 160 bhp, 1262cc combined with a 6-speed transmission. It also features a full-LED with a DRL daytime running light system, Riding Modes, Cruise Control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Power Launch (DPL).