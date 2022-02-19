India to establish IIT in UAE

Dubai: The Union government has decided to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision was taken as part of the India-UAE trade deal. The India-UAE trade deal was signed yesterday during the virtual summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

This will be the first time an IIT would be established outside of the country. IITs are considered to be premiere technology institutes. At present, there are 23 IITs in the country.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a bilateral meeting and signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri & Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is aimed at making the merchandise trade between the two countries to US$ 100 billion over next five years.

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the two countries. These include the Economy, Climate Change and Houbara Conservation, Industries and Advanced Technologies, Low Carbon Hydrogen Developments and Investments, Food Security, Financial Services, and Education cooperation.