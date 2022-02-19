Kerala Governor slams at State Govt, Opposition party

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has come up with a harsh criticism against the state government again, on Saturday. He pointed out that the government secretary has no right to control Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the media at the state capital, the governor asserted that no official in Kerala is empowered to control the matters in Raj Bhavan. He also took a dig at opposition leader VD Satheesan and former minister and CPM central committee member AK Balan. ‘The opposition leader has no idea on how to react on various subjects. VD Satheesan should take lessons from Chennithala and Ommen Chandy on how to behave as an opposition leader. Balan is not ready to handle things in a mature manner. As disappointed over losing ministerial post, he is behaving in a childish way’, the governor lashed out.

He also raised criticism over the appointment of ministers’ personal staff. ‘The government have been replacing the personal staff of ministers every two years. They are developing their party cadre over staff appointments. This practice should be revoked and it should be included in the policy address’, the governor added.

‘Many people are overreacting without realising the issue. Governor is empowered to advise the government. Even a union minister has a 12-member personal staff. But in Kerala, most of the ministers have more than 12 members in their personal staff. I have demanded a file regarding this. These factors are against the constitution. We should not let the government to extravagantly spend people’s money’, the Governor pointed out.