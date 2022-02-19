Launching date of new Maruti- Suzuki Baleno announced

Mumbai: India’s most popular car makers, Maruti Suzuki announced that its 2022 Baleno facelift model will be launched in the Indian market on February 23. This will be the second facelift for the premium hatchback that was launched here in 2015.

Maruti Suzuki revealed that the new Baleno will come equipped with the company’s Suzuki Connect suite that will offer over 40 connected car features. These include provisions regarding vehicle safety, security, driving behaviour, remote operations through smartphones and smartwatches, and Amazon Alexa voice commands.

The car will be powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet K12N petrol engine. The engine will produce a maximum power output of 89 bhp and will be offered with the options of a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. As per the company, the new car will deliver a fuel-economy of 22.35 km/l for the manual variants and 22.94 km/l for the AMT variants.