PM Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest Bio-CNG plant ‘Gobar-Dhan’ in Indore

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Asia’s largest Bio-CNG plant, the Gobar-Dhan plant, in Indore. PM Modi, addressing at the event, said that the Bio-CNG plant’s project is important because the wet waste released from houses, animals, and farms in villages is ‘in a way Gobar Dhan.’

‘Work is being done to build such Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG plants in 75 major municipal bodies around the country during the next two years.’ The Prime Minister said, ‘This campaign will go a long way in making India’s cities clean, pollution-free, and energy-efficient.’

The inauguration event was attended by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Gobar-Dhan plant will have the capacity to treat 550 tonnes of segregated wet organic waste and produce around 17,000 kg CNG and 100 tonnes of organic compost per day.

The plant is also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offer green energy, as well as organic compost as a fertiliser, according to PMO.