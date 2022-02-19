Punjab Election Officer orders police case against Arvind Kejriwal for calling opponents ‘traitors’

Mohali: The Punjab State Election Commission has ordered the Mohali administration to register a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding violations of EC guidelines. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

‘Arvind Kejriwal released a video message making an appeal to the voters of Shiromani Akali Dal to vote for AAP on the basis of unsubstantiated, false and frivolous claims misleading the people of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal strictly objects to such malicious and immoral tactics which are against the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct which provides a level playing field to all political parties’, SAD officials said. Earlier too, SAD had expressed strong observations to Kejriwal’s video appeal to Akali Dal voters and filed a complaint with Punjab CEO.

The assembly elections in Punjab will take place tomorrow and votes will be counted on March 10.