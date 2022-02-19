Renault launches Triber Limited Edition model in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Renault India has launched its new Triber Limited Edition in India. The Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) is priced at Rs 7.24 lakh. The new version was announced as Triber MPV crossed one lakh sale in the country.

The new Limited Edition Renault Triber is based on RXT variant and will be offered in both manual and AMT gearbox options. It is available in two new dual-tone colour options — Moonlight Silver with black roof and Cedar Brown with black roof. It also features Akaza fabric upholstery, dual-tone dashboard with piano-black finish, white LED instrument cluster, 14-inch flex wheels, and chrome ring for HVAC knobs.

It is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated ENERGY engine. The petrol engine makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. Other features on the Renault Triber include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, push-button start/stop, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, six-way adjustable driver’s seat and more.