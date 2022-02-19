Renowned Kannada actor ‘Kala Tapasvi’ Rajesh passes away 

Bengaluru: Renowned Kannada film actor Rajesh (82), who had earned the fame of ‘Kala Tapasvi’, passed away after age related complications in a private hospital on Saturday. The actor was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for multiple ailments where he breathed his last, family members said.

Born as Muni Chowdappa in Bengaluru, Rajesh had also come to be known as Vidyasagar during his days in theatre. The actor changed his name to Rajesh in 1968 following his movie ‘Namma Ooru’ (Our town). Rajesh who debuted in ‘Veera Sankalpa’ in 1960 had acted in over 150 movies, including ‘Kappu Bilupu’, ‘Aradu Mukha’, ‘Punya Purusha’, ‘Kanike’ and Brundavana.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy and many ministers in the Karnataka government condoled the demise of Rajesh.