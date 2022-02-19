Samsung announces pre-booking of Galaxy S22

New Delhi: South Korean technology company, Samsung has announced that the open sale for its Galaxy S22. The pre-booking for Galaxy S22 series will begin on February 23 in India and the customers will be able to receive their pre ordered phones by March 11. The new Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs 72,999 , while the Plus costs Rs 84,999.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26999 at just Rs 2999. Those pre-booking Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 999.

Also Read: Vivo launches budget smartphone Vivo Y15s in India: Know the specifications and price

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It features Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface. The phone will be available in storage and RAM variants of 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB and 1TB storage options.

The new smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 108 MP Wide, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4 + 10MP Telephoto, 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9.