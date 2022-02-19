Two army jawans killed in Shopian encounter in Kashmir

Shopian: Two Army jawans were killed during an encounter at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased armed forces personnel are identified as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, both from 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

The police informed that both the army jawans died due to fatal gunshot wounds around 9:30 am. Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. A terrorist also died in the encounter that began earlier in the day.