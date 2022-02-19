United States reports largest Russian troop buildup since World War II

Russia denies planning a military invasion of Ukraine, but Western leaders say it’s likely to happen soon. There are currently more than 190,000 Russian troops stationed in and around Ukraine, according to US authorities. US President Joe Biden will host a call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the EU, NATO, and the US. They say it is the largest military mobilization in Europe since World War II.

For the first time since 1999, world leaders met in Munich for a security conference; however, Russia was absent. In anticipation of possible Russian military engagements, officials from the United States and Ukraine have warned that the information war could worsen. In the last 24 hours, the information war seems to have escalated. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says the situation in Eastern Ukraine is deteriorating.

Since 2014, Russia has supported separatist insurgents in territories controlled by the separatists. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict into a war would be ‘catastrophic’. Putin will not attend this year’s conference.

Russia maintains that it has no plans to invade Ukraine and accuses the West of inciting hysteria. ‘With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe,’ Guterres said. Guterres warned that such a conflict could prove disastrous. He stressed the importance of diplomacy in such situations.