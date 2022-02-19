Xi Jinping’s ‘thoughts’ are now being taught to Chinese students

Chinese authorities have reportedly ordered schools to appoint ‘political commissars’ to ensure the teaching of President Xi’s ideology to students. Middle and secondary schools are reportedly to teach the definition of ‘rule of law’ adapted from President Xi. Similarly, nurseries were encouraged to follow the programs, although they are reportedly not obligated to follow them.

In 2016, China’s ministry of education released a document that outlined Xi Jinping’s ‘thoughts on socialism’ with ‘Chinese characteristics’ that would be incorporated into the curriculum. As reported by China’s state-run Global Times, it was a ‘significant’ step in strengthening teenage confidence in socialist values. In the country, primary schools were expected to ‘cultivate love for the country’ which included love for the Communist Party and socialist ideology.

The Chinese daily reported that middle school students would focus on forming basic political judgments and opinions and college students would place more importance on theoretical thinking. According to the Ministry of Education, teaching Xi Jinping’s thought was crucial for ‘all-round moral, intellectual, physical, and aesthetic grounding’ of students and for ‘arming their minds with Xi Jinping’s ideas’. While formulating guidelines for teaching material, the program was aimed at ensuring it captures the essence of Xi Jinping’s ideas on socialism with Chinese characteristics.