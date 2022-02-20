Beijing closes Olympic Games outlined by COVID measures and the Valieva doping controversy

On Sunday, Beijing passes over the Olympic flag to Milan-Cortina after a Games known for the excesses of its anti-COVID-19 tactics and indignation over the doping scandal that engulfed 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva.

The Olympics were overshadowed by politics, with numerous countries staging a diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights record and the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin attending the opening ceremony in solidarity with President Xi Jinping.

Thousands of international journalists on hand were trapped inside the closed-loop, unable to report more broadly, and China was spared any embarrassing protests by competitors over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority or anything else.

The tightly walled bubble prevented the unique coronavirus from spreading at the Olympics or into the population, demonstrating the effectiveness of China’s zero-COVID policy, which has isolated China within nearly impenetrable borders that show no signs of loosening.