‘Bulldozer’ remark; Hyderabad Police books BJP MLA T Raja Singh

T Raja Singh, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been charged with making the remark ‘vote for BJP or face bulldozer.’ The Election Commission of India had previously issued a show-cause notice to the BJP leader over a video recording of Singh’s purported remarks. The EC, on the other hand, has yet to get an answer from him.

The Election Commission has directed Telangana’s chief election officer to register an FIR against Raja Singh under the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act. As a result, the BJP legislator was arrested by Mangalhat Police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission censured Raja Singh on Saturday and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours (starting at 6 p.m. Saturday) over comments threatening people in Uttar Pradesh to vote for his party.

The BJP leader was also barred from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows, or interviews, as well as making any public statements in the media (electronic, print, social media).