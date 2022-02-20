Country to lift Covid restrictions from February 22

Dhaka: Bangladesh government has decided to lift the Covid-19 restrictions from February 22. The decision was taken after the improvement in the covid situation in the country. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Sunday.

As per the new guidelines, schools will start face to face classes from February 22 while primary schools will open from March 1. However, wearing of masks in public places will continue to remain mandatory. The government also introduced a special drive on February 26 to vaccinate 1 crore people with Covid 19 vaccines.

Also Read: Ninety One Cycles launches electric bike – Meraki S7

The Government had imposed an 11-point restriction on January 13 which was further extended till February 7 and again till February 21. It imposed several restrictions on public transport and gathering to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Bangladesh has provided the first dose of the vaccine to 10.17 crore crore people while 7.54 crore people have received both the doses. More than 30 lakh people have received the booster dose of the vaccine till Saturday.