‘Enjoy life or endure it’: Samantha shares pics from Athirappilly Falls visit

Samantha enjoys sharing images from her trip. Currently, the actress is on a holiday in Kerala. She recently shared photos of herself from Kerala’s Athirappilly Falls on her official Instagram account. Samantha also included a remark about life with it. Athirappilly Falls, often known as the Niagara of South India, is Kerala’s biggest waterfall.

Sharing the images on Saturday, the actress wrote, ‘Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows’. As soon as the post was shared, fans, followers and industry friends of the actress dropped love and wishes on the comment section.

On the work front, Samantha is awaiting the release of director Gunasekar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress has also signed on to play a bisexual Indian lady in Arrangements of Love, her first foreign film. Samantha recently appeared in the Telugu film Pushpa, in which she danced to the hit song Oa Antava. Samantha was last featured in the hit online series Family Man season 2 as a Sri Lankan Tamil insurgent.

