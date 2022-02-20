Germany seeks ways to secure peace without sending weapons to Ukraine, sites World War II

On Friday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock defended her country’s decision not to provide weapons to Ukraine to stave off a possible Russian invasion, saying that Germany’s World War II history meant it had a responsibility to look for other means to maintain peace.

Germany, for example, was Ukraine’s largest donor, Baerbock said in a panel with her US counterpart Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference, who agreed that Western nations were cooperating in a complementary and coordinated manner.

“This is our strength – we’re all standing together, but we’re using our varied roles of support, and we’re all coming from different backgrounds,” Baerbock added.

Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, was in the crowd and opposed the minister, saying that Ukraine needs Germany to send “defensive armaments” at this time.