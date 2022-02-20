Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues advisory, asks Indian nationals, students to leave temporarily

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory to all Indian nationals on Sunday, urging them to leave Ukraine temporarily due to the high levels of tensions and uncertainty in the country. ‘In view of continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,’ the advisory said.

‘Indian students are advised to get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any updates,’ it added.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had already asked Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students, to ‘consider’ leaving the country temporarily on February 15. Even as fears grow that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may happen at any time, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has no immediate plans to evacuate Indian nationals from the country.