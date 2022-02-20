‘This is a misuse of the money of the people’: Kerala Governor on pension of minister’s personal staff

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said that he will ask the government to stop giving pension to personal staff of state ministers. He said that this system exists nowhere else in the country. The Governor added that as a central cabinet minister, he could appoint only 11 personal staff but here, every minister has more than 20 members in their staff.

‘Personal staffs of ministers are appointed from the party. Personal government staff is made to resign after two years to gain pensionary benefits as per a scheme in Kerala so they can start working for the party. After every two years, new party cadres take over their position. This pension is paid from the State exchequer. Each minister has a minimum of 25 personal staff members and this is gross violation of democratic principles,’ said Arif Mohammed Khan.

‘A part of the money earned by the personal staff would reach the political parties as levy. The pension they get after 2 years of service is equivalent or more than that of government officials who has put in more than three decades of service. This is the money of the people and this is a co-terminus scam,’ added he.

He said that he is going to pursue this matter as this this is a gross violation, abuse of the authority, this is a misuse of the money of the people

‘It’s my right. I’m here to ensure that government business is conducted in accordance with the constitution. Nobody in the state government has authority to control Raj Bhavan, otherwise, it’ll lead to a constitutional crisis’, said Kerala Governor.