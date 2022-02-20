Tragic accident in Rajasthan killing Groom and 9 others ;

Nine people, including the groom, were killed after their car fell into the Chambal river on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

According to a senior police officer, the occupants of the car were on their way to Ujjain when their driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a river in Rajasthan’s Kota district.

Around 7.50 a.m., police received information about the incident he said, and a rescue operation was launched.

Initially, 7 bodies were pulled out from the car that had plunged seven-eight foot deep into the water. 2 bodies were recovered later, the police official said.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences and tweeted, ‘The death of 9 people including the groom of a wedding procession after their car fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. I have enquired the collector about the incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the soul of the departed rest in peace’.