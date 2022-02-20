Visit these 5 incredible places in Northeastern India

India has a lot to offer in terms of fantastic vacation spots and places to go. From ice-capped mountains in the north to sand dunes in the west to picturesque beaches in the south, India offers a diverse scenery that may be enjoyed without leaving the nation.

Shimla, Manali, Jaisalmer, Kashmir, Goa, and Uttarakhand are well-known tourist destinations that attract thousands of visitors each year. Meanwhile, there are other areas that have a lot more to offer yet are rarely visited. However, as they are less well-known, such locations are also the cleanest and most attractive.

Northeast India is an area that does not appear on many people’s bucket lists yet is unexpectedly rich in scenic locations. We have compiled a list of beautiful sites worth seeing in northeast India to help you get acquainted with the region’s natural beauty.

Root bridge in Meghalaya

The root bridge, which is located in the Meghalaya town of Cherrapunji, is truly a natural wonder. The construction resembles a suspension bridge, and it was created by skillfully moving the roots of rubber fig trees across the river.

Nuranang falls

This magnificent waterfall is located in Cona, Shannan, Arunachal Pradesh, and reaches a height of 100 metres. The stunning Bong Bong falls, which spring on the northern slopes of Sela Pass and flow into the Tawang river, are also known as the Bong Bong falls.

Dawki Lake

It will be difficult for you not to visit this crystal clear lake if you ever see images of it. Dawki is a settlement in the West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, notable for its picturesque lake. The lake water is so clear and pristine that visitors can see the bottom while on a boat trip.

Also Read: Actress Vijayalakshmi meets son after 3 months; See the heartfelt video

Loktak lake

Manipur’s Loktak Lake is home to the world’s first floating Keibul Lamjao National Park, providing tourists with a really unique experience. There are various floating islands here, as well as fascinating flora and animals.

Tawang Monastery

Despite the fact that it is a monastery with roughly 450 monks, this location in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, provides a spectacular view of the valley. It is 10,000 feet above sea level and overlooks the Tawang River. This is a must-see destination for anybody looking for serenity and fantastic scenery.