Canada offers up to ‘$20 million as relief’ to small businesses hit by trucker protests

The Canadian government plans to provide up to $20 million in relief funds to small businesses affected by ongoing trucker protests. A statement was released by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) on Saturday. Business owners in Ottawa who have suffered losses as a result of street blockades caused by demonstrations are to receive non-repayable contributions.

A small business can apply for nondeferrable payments not covered by any other federal program up to a maximum of $10,000, according to the agency. According to Helena Jaczek, FedDev Ontario minister, ‘our government’s investment of up to $20 million to Invest Ottawa will help local businesses get the support they need to recover’. The Freedom Convoy protests have invaded the streets of Canada’s capital since the end of January. A group of Canadian truckers started the demonstrations by opposing the COVID-19 lockdown measures and mandated vaccines in the country.

The organizers of the demonstrations have said policies such as vaccine mandates are ‘political overreach’ and ‘destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods’. However, some local businesses have had to shut their doors due to the demonstrations and suffered as a result. The Treasury Board of Canada president said in a statement that many downtown Ottawa businesses have been forced to close their doors or have seen a significant drop in business.

In a statement, the Canadian government said the relief funds reinforce its commitment to helping communities, families, and businesses continue to build a strong, resilient economy. A blockade was cleared by Ottawa police using pepper spray and stun grenades after some of the protests turned violent, according to The Guardian. As of Friday night, more than 100 people had been arrested and 21 vehicles had been towed.