‘Child seats on flights could soon become a reality’; DGCA issues a warning

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory to airlines in India regarding the use of child restraint systems (CRS). If you are traveling by air with infants or children younger than a certain age, the DGCA advises airlines to encourage and encourage passengers to use child restraint systems whenever possible. Also, airlines India is able to develop processes, relevant policies, procedures, training programs, standard operating procedures (SOP), as well as guidelines for using CRS on board aircraft.

Airlines may use their websites to display the width of the narrowest and widest passenger seats in each class of service to make the process even easier for flyers. It is possible for airline operators to prohibit the use of certain types of child restraints during transport on the ground, takeoff, and landing. To give you a brief explanation, a child restraint system is similar to the child seats provided by cars, which attach to ISOFIX mounts in the second-row seat.

According to the DGCA, the usage of a child restraint system is recommended in the implementation of the recommendations of a sub-committee that was looking into the Air India Express accident that occurred in August 2020 in Calicut. A sub-committee found that out of the 10 infants aboard AXB 1344 nearly two years ago, three sustained fatal injuries, three sustained serious injuries and four escaped unharmed.

DGCA also stated, ‘It is not advisable for parents to physically restrain an infant or child, especially during sudden acceleration or deceleration, unanticipated or severe turbulence, or impact’. The safest way to secure an infant or child on a plane is a child restraint system, in a dedicated seat. This advisory is clearly intended to ensure the safety of infants and children.