Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market. As per market experts, the rising border tension between Russia and Ukraine Putin weighed on the precious metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange MCX), gold futures slipped to Rs 50,070 per 10 gram. Silver futures also declined by 0.4% to Rs 63,659. In Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,720, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4590, lower by Rs 10.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the international market, spot gold is at $1,893.80 per ounce, lower by 0.2%. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.7% to $ 23.79 per ounce while platinum rose 0.3% to $ 1,070.29.