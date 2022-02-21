First sale of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G begins today: Know specifications, price

Mumbai: The first sale of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, latest 5G smartphone launched by Chinese smartphone makers, Realme will begin today. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com and other-commerce websites. The new phone is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM +128GB variant. The 8GB + 128 variant costs Rs 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB Rs 28,999.

The phone is available in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It has a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup in the rear and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera in the front.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C. It also features accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that offers support for 60W SuperDart fast charging.