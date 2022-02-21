India’s Covid vaccination coverage crosses 175.78 crore mark

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 175.78 crore 78 today. More than 32 lakh vaccine doses were administered today. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 1.91 crore precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries like health care workers, front line workers, and people over 60 years have been administered so far.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.