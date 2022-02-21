Section 144 around schools, colleges in Bengaluru extended till March 8

Prohibitory orders have been extended around Bengaluru’s schools and colleges until March 8. In the wake of pro- and anti-hijab protests, Bengaluru imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent any untoward incidents.

In an order dated February 21, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated that such protests ‘disturbed public peace and order’.

‘Whereas, since the [Hijab] issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against the same in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory order issued u/s 144(1) of CrPC of 1973, for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protest of any type around the schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar education institutions in Bengaluru city,’ the order stated.