SIT formed to probe the death of Bengal student leader Anis Khan

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged murder of student activist Anis Khan on Monday. She said the SIT, which will comprise officials from the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), will be led by the state chief secretary and the police chief and will submit a report within 15 days.

The report came ahead of Khan’s father and brother’s scheduled meeting with Banerjee.

Khan, a student leader of the Indian Secular Front, was allegedly slain in Howrah on Saturday by four unidentified people. One of the suspects was said to be wearing a police uniform and carrying a handgun. The rest were dressed in municipal volunteer uniforms. Khan’s family said he was thrown from their second-floor home and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Khan was a leader of the Students’ Federation of India before becoming a student at Aliah University and a significant figure in the anti-National Register of Citizens protests.

‘It’s an unfortunate incidence.Many people are unaware that Anis kept in touch with the TMC (Trinamool Congress) on a regular basis and aided us much during the elections,’ Banerjee said.