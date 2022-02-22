Bird flu; Over 25,000 birds killed in Thane

Days after bird flu (avian influenza) cases were discovered in some birds in Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar districts, the state government decided to kill over 25,000 birds within a one-kilometer radius of infection hotspots in both districts.

Sunil Kedar, the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister, said on Tuesday that workers in the infected farms had been quarantined. ‘Cases of Bird-Flu were found in some birds in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, after which the decision to kill over 25,000 birds in a 1km radius of infection hotspots in both districts was taken. Labourers working in farms are also isolated,’ According to ANI, Kedar said.

Over 300 chickens were found dead last week in the Velholi region of Shahpur in Thane district. Officials swung into action right away, sending the samples to a lab in Pune. The results of the test for avian flu were positive.