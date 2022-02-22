BJP MLA Renukacharya blames Congress for killing Bajrang Dal worker Harsha

Politics surrounding the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga heated up, with Bharatiya Janata Party MLA MP Renukacharya blaming the Congress.

‘Harsha’s murder was planned by Congress. DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad, and other Congress leaders were responsible for his death’. Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, told news agency ANI, ‘I urge the home minister to hand over the case to NIA.’

Renukacharya’s allegations come only one day after Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa accused the opposition of encouraging ‘Muslim goons,’ provoking a harsh response from the Congress.

Three persons from Bengaluru have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Bajrang Dal activist, which triggered violent protests across Shivamogga, a district 250 kilometres from Bengaluru.