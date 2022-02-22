Congress MLA files petition against Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Bombay High Court

Mumbai: A petition has been filed by Congress leader in the Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday, appealing to change the name of the upcoming movie- ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The plea will be reportdly considered by the court on Wednesday.

Ahead of the release of the film by producer-director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Congress’ legislator Amin Patel took the case to the High Court, alleging that it misrepresents Kamathipura area as a red-light area and maligns the name of the Kathiawadi community.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film marks Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Bhansali. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25.