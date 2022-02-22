Dubai flight updates: No travellers from India and Pakistan required to take rapid Covid PCR test

Passengers flying from specific nations to Dubai do not required to do a fast Covid PCR test, Khaleej Times reported.

Authorities have not stated the necessity for the fast test at the departure airports of four nations within six hours of the flight in an amended circular given to travel agencies and airlines.

According to the circular, beginning February 22, travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka must have a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of travel. They must also pass a PCR test upon arriving in Dubai. Passengers must self-quarantine until their test results are received. The requirement for a rapid PCR test is not mentioned in the circular.

Passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are free from the rapid PCR testing, according to information posted on the flydubai website.

The requirements on Emirates’ website have not yet been changed.

Pakistani carriers have acknowledged that they have received the circular.

Previously, travellers flying on Emirates, flydubai, Air India, and IndiGo direct flights from Kolkata to Dubai were free from the airport’s fast PCR test requirement.