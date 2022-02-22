IAF going the Oman Royal Air way !

The Jodhpur air force station, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman commenced a five-day bilateral exercise on Monday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, ‘it will provide a chance to increase operational capability and interoperability between the two Air Forces.’

‘The participation of both the air forces would encourage professional engagement, sharing of experiences, and advancement of operational expertise, as well as strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries,’according to the statement.

Various dignitaries are expected to visit the air force station in Jodhpur during the five-day exercise, according to the IAF.

The bilateral exercise comes just a few weeks after Oman’s top defence official, Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, paid an official visit to India from January 30 to February 4. Zaabi had co-chaired a Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting, which was said to have initiated a series of high-level defence engagements between the two countries.