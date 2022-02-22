India reports 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths on Monday

India reported 13,405 new COVID-19 cases, with 206 deaths, on Monday. There are 2,02,131 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with a recovery rate of 98.33 %.

The positivity rate was 1.93 % on a daily basis. In the 24 hours leading up to yesterday’s update, India’s Covid recovery tally grew to 4,21,24,284 with 37,901 recoveries.

According to the Co-WIN dashboard, over 175.46 crore doses have been provided across the country thus far. 1.79 crore of them were booster doses.

In total, India has conducted around 76.01 Cr (76,01,46,333) tests.