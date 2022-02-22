Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health condition serious but stable: RIMS official

A medical official stated on Monday that the health of detained RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is receiving treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), is critical but stable.

A special CBI court convicted the strong political leader and former Federal Minister to five years in prison and punishment of Rs 60 lakh in connection with the misappropriation of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the fodder scandal. On February 15, the court found Kumar guilty and handed down a punishment after essentially hearing the arguments.

His (Lalu Prasad’s) blood sugar and blood pressure levels are erratic. In the morning, the sugar level was 70 mg/dl, but by the afternoon, it had risen to 240 mg/dl. Vidyapati, who leads a seven-member team of physicians assembled by RIMS to care for Prasad, told that his systolic blood pressure fluctuates between 130 and 160.

The effervescent leader is afflicted with various ailments, including kidney issues. He is a stage 4 renal disease sufferer. His kidney is only working at 20% capacity. Vidyapati stated that his health is being continuously checked.

The ailing 73-year-old former Bihar chief minister was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run RIMS on health grounds after his conviction in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

Prasad has been in prison since December 2017, serving the majority of his time in the RIMS. After his health deteriorated, he was transported to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January last year.

Prasad’s lawyer has stated that the ruling would be challenged in the High Court. He has already served 36 months of his sentence in prison. In four previous fodder fraud trials, Prasad had been sentenced to 14 years in prison. The last case included withdrawals of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury while he was the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.