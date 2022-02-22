Mammootty- Amal Neerad movie ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ to hit theatres on March 3

Mammooty- Amal Neerad combo’s much awaited Malayalam action entertainer ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ will reportedly hit big screens on March 3. Yesterday, the megastar’s son- actor Dulquer Salman shared a new poster of the movie, in which Mammootty looked rugged and intense, and wrote, ‘make way for the king’.

The film, which has 144 minutes screen time, has been reportedly censored with a U/A certificate. The overseas rights of the gangster thriller have been bagged by Truth Global Films for around Rs. 7 Crore, thus grabbing the second spot in the overseas rights market, after Mohanlal’s Marakkar.

Bheeshma Parvam is directed by Amal Neerad, and features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadia, Veena Nandakumar, Dileesh Pothan, and others in major roles. The technical crew includes Anend C Chandran as the Director of Photography, Vivek Harshan as the editor, Sushin Shyam as the music composer.