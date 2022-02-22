Novavax deliveries expected to begin this week in EU and Germany

On Monday, the European Commission and the German government announced that delivery of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid will begin this week.

Novavax’s recombinant protein vaccine is based on a more established technology than mRNA, which is the innovative approach behind Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in Germany.

“We expect vaccinations to begin in the federal states in the next week,” a representative for the German health ministry said during a regular government news briefing.

Deliveries are anticipated to begin this week, according to a representative for the European Commission.

The Novavax vaccine was supposed to be released in January, but it has been delayed by regulatory issues.

For the first quarter of this year, EU countries bought 27 million doses of a contract for 100 million vaccines, with another 100 million doses optional.

Public health officials have expressed optimism that Novavax’s product will persuade unvaccinated people who are sceptical of the revolutionary mRNA technology to get vaccinated.